I’m a full time side chick to some billionaires – Bobrisky

Popular transgender woman, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has revealed what she does for a living.

In a recent post, the Instagram influencer disclosed being a full side girl to some billionaires.

According to him, he doesn’t work for money as men pay his costs.

“What does bob do for a living? Well, she’s a full side chick to some billionaires. She doesn’t work. Dis men work and foot her bill”, he wrote.

Bobrisky also revealed other things he is engaged in aside being a side chick.

“At d other side she’s also an influencer and owns some other business. Hail queen BOB,” he added.