Ikubese gifts triplets monthly allowance for a year

The Medical Director of Sckyé Hospitals Ltd Akure and former Presidential Aspirant, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has announced the provision of monthly allowance for the Ajishegiri triplets that were delivered in the hospital on 21st October 2023.

The triplets were delivered by caeserean section free of charge after Mrs Ajishegiri received free antenatal care throughout her period of pregnancy.

The hospital which has won several awards for its humanitarian gestures has an age long policy of providing free antenatal services for pregnant women, including free registration, free consultations, free blood and urine tests, free drugs, free ultrasound scans, free vaginal deliveries and free caeserean sections/incubation for higher order multiple gestations.

Speaking at the Wednesday Antenatal Clinic, Mr and Mrs Ajishegiri thanked Dr Ikubese for his uncommon humanitarian gesture towards them.

According to Mr Ajishegiri, “I have a job, but what I’m earning is not sufficient to take care of three babies at once”.

Earlier in the week, Dr Ikubese had appealed to members of the public to assist the Ajishegiris by whatever means they could, posting the account details of Mrs Ajishegiri on the social media handles of the hospital.

The family, in a show of appreciation thanked Dr and Mrs Ikubese for their exceptional care and all the people that made donations into their account.

Responding to the various encomiums showered on him, Dr Ikubese stated that his primary objective of establishing Sckyé hospital was to provide succor for the people.

Keeping up with the hospital’s tradition of rendering financial assistance to triplets, he then announced the provision of the sum of ten thousand naira monthly allowance for each of the triplets (making the sum of thirty thousand naira monthly) to the parents over the next one year to help augment the feeding of the babies.