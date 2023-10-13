Ijaw leaders pay tribute to late Kalabari King, seek inclusion in burial C’ttee

Omeiza Ajayi

Ijaw leaders under the auspices of Ijaw National Congress INC have praised the leadership attributes of the late Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom and longest-serving Monarch in Rivers State, King (Prof.) T.J.T Princewill, Amachree the XI.

Specifically, the INC described the late King and former member of the Council of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders as a rare and an inspiration to Ijaws worldwide.

.

President of INC Worldwide, Prof. Benjamin Ogale Okaba, who was represented by the Chairman of Eastern Zone of INC, His Majesty, King Nla Iraron, Ede Obolo II, who led the five-man delegation on the condolence visit to the residence of Prince Tonye Princewill, lauded him for setting up a high powered Pan Ijaw Central Burial Committee to oversee the burial arrangements of the late Kalabari-Ijaw Monarch.

The delegation however frowned at the non-inclusion of INC in the burial committee and expressed readiness to participate with the inclusion of some of its members in the burial committee.

He further informed the Prince that his father, “the late King was not just a father but a pioneer pillar of INC and a father to many Ijaw sons and daughters”.

According to him, it is the responsibility of Ijaw National Congress Worldwide to fully participate in the burial process of the Ijaw Monarch.

In his response, the chief mourner and Prince of Kalabari Kingdom, Tonye Princewill thanked the INC Worldwide for finding time to pay the condolence visit to him and by extension the entire Kalabari People.

He also announced the burial dates as 29th and 30th of November, 2023, and asked that the Ijaw National Congress INC send in three names which will be formally included in the burial committee.

Princewill further asked the INC to continue to pursue people centered-policies focused on lifting Ijaw people and others up in society. He said this is what the King would have wanted and that their formal participation would bring him joy.

The Prince said that the rest of the burial activities will soon be published by the Central Working Committee and encouraged each one to tell one.

Other members of the delegation include the 1st Vice President of INC Worldwide, Mr. Atamuno Atamuno, Engr Onengiye-ofori H. Fenibo. Organizing Secretary, INC Worldwide, Amb. Sowari M. Hart, Vice Chairman, INC Eastern Zone, Somina Wokoma President General, Ijaw Wari Worldwide.