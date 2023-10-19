IGP Egbetokun approves postings of Police PROs

IGP Egbetokun

…as Kaduna, Borno, Railway, FCID Annex Get New Spokespersons

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has granted approval for the posting of dedicated Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) to some Commands and Formations within the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement by Force headquarters said, “These appointments are instrumental in enhancing communication, transparency, and community engagement in the affected duty areas”.

“The newly appointed PPROs include DSP Chukwukadibia O. Omojola to PPRO Railway Command; ASP Mansir Hassan to PPRO Kaduna State Command; ASP Nahum Daso Kenneth to PPRO Borno State Command; and ASP Mayegun Aminat Oluwakemi to PPRO Force Criminal Investigations Annex, Lagos.

“These officers have been carefully selected based on their professional aptitude, communication skills, and commitment to fostering positive relations between the police and the public.

“They will play a pivotal role in building trust between the Nigeria Police Force and the communities.”

“The Inspector General of Police congratulates the newly appointed PPROs on their new roles and expresses confidence in their abilities to fulfil their duties with dedication and distinction.

“Their postings take immediate effect.”