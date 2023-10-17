Ignore those calling for split of Tantita’s surveillance job, Saidu tells FG

By Jimitota Onoyume

National Coordinator of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, on anti pipeline, vandalism and product monitoring, Alhaji Musa Saidu has called on the federal government to ignore those still scheming for fragmentation of the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita security services Nigeria limited

Saidu in a chat with the Vanguard newspaper said Tantita was doing great in securing the oil facilities, adding that those asking for splitting of the job do not mean well for the economy of the nation.

“Tantita is working well, it has reduced stealing of oil .Splitting of jobs for oil pipeline surveillance should be discouraged. Tantita should be allowed to continue what it has been doing .

“Anybody saying they should split surveillance job given to Tantita are not concerned about the success so far recorded in the oil sector. Tantita has the right structure to fight oil theft.

Tantita is trying, they are doing a good job . Those protesting should be ignored.”

He further called for restructuring of the Joint Task Force component of the military to enable the body record more success in the crusade against oil theft , adding that the Chief of Defence staff , General Christopher Musa , the Minister of Defence , Mohammed Badaru Abubakar should work out modalities to call for proper account of impounded tankers with product in several security base in the Niger Delta.

He recalled that as Coordinator of the IPMAN body on anti pipeline , vandalism and product monitoring they arrested some tankers used for illegal bunkering operations at several locations and handed them to the military.

Continuing, he also urged the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation limited, Mr Mele Kyari, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Defence Staff , General Christopher Musa and Minister for Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar to revisit a comprehensive document his unit of IPMAN handed over to their offices detailing illegal bunkering sites in the Niger Delta, stressing that this would help the fight against oil theft.

Saidu said he even spoke with former president Muhammadu Buhari on phone in June last year on the issue of oil theft in the region and suggested ways to curb the menace.