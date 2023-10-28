Ignore media trial, Ombugadu cautions Nasarawa indigenes 

David Ombugadu

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to foster peace and unity among the people of Nasarawa State, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Nasarawa state, David Ombugadu, has advised indigenes of the state to refrain from engaging in heated arguments with the opposition on matters that are currently pending in court.

Ombugadu’s advice comes amidst growing tension and verbal clashes between political supporters from opposing parties in the state, as various election-related cases remain under judicial consideration.

Ombugadu, who made the call in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, PDP, Alh. Ibrahim Hamza, at the weekend, in Abuja, emphasized the importance of respecting the judicial process and allowing it to run its course without unnecessary interference.

He implored his supporters to rather focus their energies on constructive development rather than engaging in unnecessary political squabbles with the current governor of the state, Engr. AA Sule.

The statement reads in part: “It has come to our attention that the outgoing governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. AA Sule and his handlers have continued to spin the outcome of the tribunal ruling in the State Governorship Election in order to whip up judicial sentiments ahead of his appeal in Court.

“Let us remind them that at a recently held meeting with the State Director of SSS, the two-party chairmen- (PDP/APC) were advised to guide their supporters against the use of foul language and insults.

“Since then, our party, the PDP has been moderating the voices of its supporters and members by toning down our responses and replies in order not to overheat the state and its polity. While the PDP chose to respect admonition by the SSS, the now emerging opposition party APC, Engr. Sule and his minions have chosen to exhibit their frustrations by hurling insults instead of advancing logical and sound ideas in public discourse.

“They have failed so far to desist from discussing matters pending before the courts and have instead chosen media platforms as their tribunal tantamount to exhibiting subjudicial tendencies. Their new tactics come with insult as full package, which has been added to it.

“Need we remind them that this practice not only negates the integrity of legal proceedings, but they also undermine the principles of justice and peace in an attempt to intimidate and cow the courts?

“In a democracy, the courts play a critical role in adjudicating legal disputes and ensuring that justice is served. Matters pending in court are subject to the rules and procedures of the legal system, which are designed to protect the rights of all parties involved and maintain the impartiality of that sacred estate which upholds that all are entiitled to justice.

“It is no hidden fact that certain public or media commentary on pending cases in court can potentially influence opinions, especially when they are set up on the foundation of lies and insults, a fact we pointed out as a responsible party.

“In this regard, and as he usually does, our incoming governor, Dr. David Ombugadu, in consultation with the party and its leaders, has further advised all our members and supporters to desist from joining issues with the APC in Nasarawa State.

“Instead, they should stay focused and not allow themselves to be preyed into any form of distraction while assuring that their mandate freely and widely given to him is still safe and secured under the rule of law.

“Similarly, It is instructive to refer to some excerpts in the recent judgment of the Supreme Court in the appeal by former VP Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the LP, challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during which His Lordship, Justice Inyang Okoro lamented the spate of media trial organised and sponsored by some politicians such as the Nasarawa APC and Engr Sule are doing at the moment.

“It is very unbecoming these days that while a matter is pending in court, litigants engage in press conferences, analysing the case and reaching a conclusion.

“Based on these, some of their followers send threatening messages to judges and justices. Matters in court are said to be subjudice. Consequently, parties and their counsel must refrain from media trial and judgment.

“Need not say more on this, and a word is enough for the wise. This issue has nothing positive to offer the appellants.”