Ignore Gov Lawal’s allegation of secret talks with bandits, Shinkafi urges FG

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Dr. Sani Shinkafi, the former Chairman of the Prosecution of Armed Banditry Related Offences in Zamfara State, has urged the Federal Government to disregard Governor Dauda Lawal’s allegations regarding purported negotiations with bandits to restore order.

Shinkafi, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), strongly criticized Governor Lawal of Zamfara State, accusing him of attempting to undermine the Federal Government’s efforts to restore security and peace in the state.

In a statement released on Sunday, Shinkafi argued that the actions and utterances of Governor Lawal were detrimental to the well-being and security of the state’s residents.

Governor Lawal’s actions have been heavily criticized, with Shinkafi being particularly vocal.

“It is outrageous that the governor of Zamfara State will seek to play politics with the lives of the people at a time the state is under siege by armed bandits,” he noted, voicing the frustration of many.

Shinkafi highlighted the governor’s alleged role in undermining collaborative efforts aimed at restoring peace in Zamfara State.

He cited a peace dialogue held at Birnin Magaji Local Government Area, which involved the military, traditional rulers, Fulani leaders, community leaders, vigilante groups, and bandit leaders.

According to him, the governor was represented by his Commissioner for Supervision of Government Policies and Budget Implementation Unit, Nasiru Ibrahim Zurmi.

“I am shell-shocked that the governor would be economical with the truth when he asserted that the Federal Government was negotiating with bandits in the state as if he was not part of a peace dialogue,” Shinkafi said.

The APC chieftain pinpointed the gravity of the current situation, citing instances of persistent kidnapping across the 14 Local Government Areas, displacement of innocent citizens, killings, and armed robberies.

“More than 2000 people have been kidnapped, over 300 citizens murdered by bandits, and several others in captivity in different bandits’ camps,” Shinkafi reported.

Shinkafi urged the Federal Government and the armed forces to ignore the unwarranted attacks by Governor Lawal.

He called for a firm, resolute, and focused fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping, and for an appropriate military strategy to restore security, peace, and order in the state.

“With God on our side, Zamfara State shall come out of this insecurity and poor leadership stronger and prosperous,” Shinkafi added.