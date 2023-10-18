Igbo think-tank tasks Ohanaeze, S’East govs on infrastructure devt to attract investors

A group, Igbo Think Tank, commended the current synergy between Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South-East Governors, and tasked them to focus on putting in place the necessary infrastructure that would attract Igbo investors outside Igbo land to return home and establish their businesses.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT of the body, Prof. Madubuike Ezeibe said that if South-East leaders provide the necessary facilities for businesses to thrive in the region, Ndigbo would establish at home where they would be more secure.

“I have always advocated that we should look inwards and settle at home. What makes us very vulnerable is because we live in every village in the country. So, at any slightest opportunity, they say, kill them. But if we start coming home to establish our businesses, others will learn to respect us. That is why I seriously commend the proposal by the Abia State Government to dredge the Azumini Blue River down to the Atlantic Ocean to link up the South-East to the sea. I have written extensively on that, and I am happy the government has bought into the idea.

“The way to go is for us to find a way to the sea and start our trading at home. We are not going to hurt anyone. When we visit a place and stay for a while, we return home, and then others will start according us respect because they will discover that we have a solid base at home.

“Because we don’t yet have facilities that support investment at home our people troop outside to establish. That’s why our people are exposed to many threats. So, the present synergy between the Governors and Ohanaeze leadership should focus on how to put in place the enabling infrastructure that will attract investors to Igbo land”, Ezeibe said.