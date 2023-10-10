Ifon/Ilobu crisis: Adeleke reviews curfew to 12 hours

Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has relaxed the 24-hour curfew on the warring communities of Ifon and Ilobu to a 12-hour restriction a peace agreement reached by the two towns.

The two communities located in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the state had engaged in violent clash over land, forcing the state government to imposed a 24-hour curfew on the communities after eight persons were reported dead and several properties destroyed.

Meanwhile, Ifon community had earlier in a statement beg the governor to relax the curfew pledging commitment to the peace accord reached last weekend.

The State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi in statement on Tuesday said Governor Adeleke has ordered the review of the 24-hour curfew to a 12-hour restriction of movement.

It added that the state government will possessed the disputed land, pending the total resolution of the clash, saying that security operatives deployed to the towns will continue with the duty of peace keeping pending the directive of the governor.

It reads: “Based on the recent Peace Agreement signed by Ifon and Ilobu Communities of Orolu and Irepodun local governments respectively, the administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke is happy to state that the two communities are gradually embracing the need to engender peace and harmony, forthwith.

“Premised on this, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun state, in his capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state, has relaxed the 24 hour curfew to 12 hours daily, beginning from 6pm to 6am with immediate alacrity.

“That the Joint Security Task Force comprising the Nigeria Army, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps and other security agents should, however, continue their normal 24 hours surveillance of both Ifon, Ilobu and Olokanla communities.

“That the good people of the two local governments should go about their businesses without any fear or apprehension anymore as their security are guaranteed with the eagle eyed security personnels in place.

“That, anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or instigating any act,knowingly or unknowingly, to mortgage the lasting peace being currently envisioned in the warring communities would be made to face the music,via necessary prosecution, in line with the dictate of the law of Nigeria.

“That, Governor Ademola Adeleke, for the umpteenth times, appreciates the resolve of the leadership and people of the warring communities to embrace peace.

“That, the present administration, under Governor Ademola Adeleke holds unity and peaceful co-existence of the people of Ifon, Ilobu and Olakanla sacrosanct just as it holds it for the entire villages, towns and cities of the state of the living string; and

“That Osun state government, once again, sympathizes with the families of victims of the communal clashes”.