Ifon/Ilobu crisis: Adeleke imposes 24 hours curfew in warring communities

Gov Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the escalated communal clashes between Ifon and Ilobu communities that led to loss of lives and properties, the Osun state government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the two communities.

This is after the state government had review the curfew early imposed from 8pm to 6am to a dusk to dawn one which failed to forestall the crisis.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the state government said the new 24 hours restriction is aimed at forestalling further breakdown of law and order in the hitherto two peaceful and law abiding communities.

It reads: “Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that a 24 hour Curfew begins in Orolu and Irepodun local governments housing Ifon and Ilobu communities with immediate effect.

“To maintain a lasting peace and order pending when the issues at hand would be amicably resolved, Governor Ademola Adeleke in his executive capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the State,has ordered the immediate take over of the disputed lands/areas by his administration.

“In the same vein, government has ordered that anyone or group of persons found or seen doing one thing or the other on the disputed lands/ areas would be made to face the full wrath of the law, accordingly ,by Osun state government .

“Therefore, in strict compliance with the 24 hour curfew now imposed , Adeleke administration has also ordered strict restriction of both human and vehicular movements in the affected areas and communities, until otherwise directed by His Excellency, the state Governor and the Chief Security Officer of Osun state.

“Accordingly, officers of the Joint Security Task Force comprising, the Nigerian Army, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps have been directed by His Excellency, to be on a 24 hour surveillance of the two communities with a view to ensuring a lasting peace.

“As a government, the present administration has the obligation as conferred on it by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to protect the lives and properties of the people of Orolu and Irepodun local governments and by extension, Osun state in general.

“The present administration will ,not in anyway be a party to compromising any action or utterances that will mortgage the peace and order currently holding sway in Osun state since the inception of the present administration in the last one year.

“While commiserating with the affected families of those who lost their lives in the wake of the recent crisis, the present administration is still reiterating the need for peace and order to be restored in the two concerned local governments.

“Maintaining peace and order is our collective responsibility in Osun state”.