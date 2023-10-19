Ifeanyi Ubah resolved with AMCON long before joining APC — Ifeoma

Partner at TRLPLAW, Mrs Ifeoma Esom has reiterated that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah had long settled with AMCON before even joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a piece tagged setting the records straight, the partner noted that the recent resurfacing of the dispute was as a result of failure in informing the judiciary arm that the dispute had long been amicably resolved by bot parties.

The statement reads thus:

“We remain Solicitors to Capital Oil and Gas and Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, and in that capacity, we wish to state as follows:

The dispute that culminated in several court cases and the charge filed against Capital Oil and Gas and Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah arose from commercial transactions with various banks in whose stead AMCON acted upon acquisition of the facilities. In 2013, the parties entered into a consent judgment which unfortunately became subject of various litigations by AMCON and Capital Oil and Gas at various times. Some of these cases were won by AMCON and some were won by Capital Oil and Gas.

During the pendency of these cases and appeals, several efforts were made toward the resolution of the dispute resulting in an amicable settlement reached in January 2022 which was approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria and Federal Ministry of Finance during the administration of President Mohammed Buhari. At all material times, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was a member of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).