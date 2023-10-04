If elected NANS senate president, I’ll push for significant reforms in education sector – Comrade Awoyinfa

Comrade Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, an aspirant for senate president of the National Association of Nigerian Students [NANS], has promised to push for significant reforms in the education sector in the country if elected at the forthcoming 2023 National Convention of the body.

Reacting to recent development on the state of education in the country, Awoyinfa, in a statement, lamented the failure of security in the northern part of the country in the light of the recent kidnapping incident at the Federal University of Gashua in Zamfara State.

He called on the government to live up to its duty to ensure the safety of students and create an environment conducive to learning.

The statement partly reads, ‘’Let’s look at the northern part of our country where insecurity and cultural norms have significantly hindered education, particularly for the girl child. This is a grave issue, the repercussions of which extend far beyond academics. Denying our girls education is denying them their fundamental human rights. It also limits their ability to contribute to our nation’s growth.

‘’Furthermore, I would like to draw your attention to the recent kidnapping incident at the Federal University of Gashua in Zamfara State. The abduction of innocent schoolgirls is a heinous crime that not only threatens the safety and well-being of our students but also undermines the fundamental right to education. This incident highlights the urgent need for improved security measures in our educational institutions. I sympathize with the parents of students involved in the ugly incident. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety of our students and create an environment conducive to learning. We must work collectively to address this security challenge and protect our students from such traumatic experiences.

‘’Moving to the southern region, while the situation is somewhat better, the quality of education is still a concern. Overcrowded classrooms, lack of essential teaching and learning resources, and teachers’ poor remuneration have all contributed to a system that is ill-equipped to foster creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills in our students.

‘’Education is the bedrock of progress for any nation; it is a catalyst for social, economic, and political development. A well-educated populace is not just the workforce of the future; they are the thinkers, innovators, and leaders of tomorrow. Hence, it is imperative that we overhaul our education system with a sense of urgency and purpose, increasing funding, improving infrastructure, and ensuring teachers are well-trained and adequately remunerated.

‘’Ladies and Gentlemen, as we consider the state of education in Nigeria, I am here to declare my interest to contest for the position of Senate President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) at the 2023 National Convention.

‘’Why am I running for this position? Because I believe in the power and promise of education. I believe that every Nigerian child, irrespective of their socio-economic background, deserves access to quality education. I believe that we can and must do better.

‘’My agenda as the Senate President will be to advocate for significant reforms in the education sector. I will work tirelessly to influence policies that will bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, the north and the south, the educated and the uneducated. I will push for increased budgetary allocations to education, ensuring that our schools have the necessary infrastructure to provide quality education.

‘’I will advocate for the safety and security of our students, especially in regions plagued by insecurity. This includes pushing for policies that protect our schools, and making sure that every Nigerian child can learn without fear.

‘’I will also champion the cause of the Nigerian teacher. Our teachers shape the future, and they deserve our respect and support. I will fight for better remuneration, continuous training and development, and improved working conditions for our teachers.

‘’If elected, I will strive to be a voice for Nigerian students, relentlessly advocating for their rights and welfare. I will work tirelessly to address the challenges facing our educational system, including the issue of exorbitant school fees, security concerns, and the overall quality of education. I firmly believe that education should be a transformative experience that equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing world. As Senate President of NANS, I will work towards creating an inclusive and dynamic educational system that prepares our students for the challenges of the future.

‘’I envision a Nigeria where every child has a chance to learn and grow, to dream and to achieve those dreams. A Nigeria where our classrooms are hubs of creativity and innovation. My focus is to add value to the organization, the Senators of NANS (who are the Students’ Union President) of all tertiary institutions in Nigeria, and engage stakeholders in governance. We aim to bring our experience to contribute to the economic growth of our nation, led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).’’