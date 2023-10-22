Idoma USA group condemns Otukpo bank robbery

Idoma USA president

By Rita Okoye

The Idoma Association, USA, has strongly condemned the recent robbery attacks on commercial banks in Otukpo, the traditional headquarters of the Idoma people of Benue State.

Recall that daredevil armed robbers on Friday attacked five banks in Otukpo, killing at least ten people, including the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Otukpo police station, John Adikwu, and three other operatives.

Reacting in a statement released by its President General, Prince Edwin Ochai, on Sunday, the Idoma Association, USA, said the loss of life, including dedicated police personnel, “is deeply tragic and deeply saddening.”

The group said it “cannot fathom the audacity and cruelty displayed by the perpetrators, who operated with impunity for an hour without effective intervention from our security agencies.”

While noting that the incident “raises serious concerns about the adequacy of our security measures and necessitates immediate and comprehensive investigation”, Idoma Association, USA, urged security agencies, particularly the police, “to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to bring the perpetrators of this senseless violence to justice.”

The statement added: “It is essential to recognize that incidents like these have far-reaching consequences for the image of our beloved Idoma land. They not only tarnish our reputation but also discourage potential investors who seek security and stability in their endeavors. We want to remind those responsible that they will not escape justice, no matter how far they may run.

“In light of these events, we urge the state government to take proactive measures in empowering and supporting the local vigilante groups and other security agencies. We appreciate the efforts of our traditional leaders in policing their various localities and urge them to increase the momentum. This is a crucial step in reinforcing our commitment to the safety and security of our people. Together, we must take action to prevent the recurrence of such dreadful incidents.

“As we stand united in our condemnation of this senseless act, we extend our deepest condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in the attack. Their dedication to our safety will always be remembered, and their sacrifice deeply mourned.

“In these trying times, the Idoma Association, USA, stands firm as a resilient community. We call for justice, security, and prosperity for our beloved Idoma land. Together, we shall overcome acts of violence and build a safer, more secure future for our community.”