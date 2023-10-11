IDGC: Foundation distributes free sanitary towels, deodorants, shaving sticks, note books to Makurdi female students

..gives talks on Personal Hygiene, Importance of Counselling and Pyschosocial Support, Understanding Mental Health.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A Non Governmental Organisation, NGO, Catherine Adeh Foundation, CAF, has distributed free sanitary towels, deodorants, shaving sticks and note books to the female students of Community Secondary School, Apir in the outskirts of Makurdi town in commemoration of the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child.

The foundation during the one day mental health awareness programme for girls also availed the students talks by experts who made presentations on Personal Hygiene, the Importance of Counselling and Pyschosocial Support and Understanding Mental Health.

In her speech, the Chief Executive Office of the Foundation, Catherine Adeh said the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child, with the theme ‘Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being’, “allows us to reflect on the importance of empowering girls, providing them with educational opportunities and addressing the pressing issue of Mental Health and Menstrual Hygiene.”

Represented by a volunteer, Mr. Tersoo Yusuf, she said, “the Catherine Adeh Foundation has been at the forefront of empowering young girls and supporting their education. This noble Organization understands that when we invest in girls, we invest in the future. Education is not only a fundamental right but a powerful tool that can break the cycle of poverty and transform communities.

“By providing girls with access to quality education, CAF is giving them the chance to realize their full potential and become leaders of tomorrow.

“Moreover, the foundation recognizes the specific challenges faced by girls when it comes to menstrual hygiene management. Lack of access to sanitary items and proper facilities often leads to girls missing school, affecting their educational progress and overalll well-being.

“CAF has taken up the cause of addressing this critical issue by distributing sanitary items and educating girls about mental health and menstrual hygiene. By doing so, they are ensuring that girls can attend school with dignity and without any hindrance, enabling them to pursue their dreams unhindered.

“Today, as we reflect on the achievements of the Catherine Adeh Foundation, let us also acknowledge the collective responsibility we share in supporting and empowering girls. Together, we can create an inclusive society where every girl has equal opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive.

“I urge each and every one of you to join hands with the Catherine Adeh Foundation and contribute in whatever way you can. Your support can make a tremendous difference in the lives of these young girls, shaping a brighter and more equitable future for all.

“On this years, International Day of the Girl Child let us reaffirm our commitment to empowering girls, providing them educational opportunities, and ensuring their access to proper Mental health and menstrual hygiene management. Together, we can build a world where every girl is empowered, educated, and respected.”

In her presentation titled, Understanding Mental Health, a volunteer, Kate Torkwase who interactively spoke with the female students, sensitized them on mental health noting that mental health refers to a persons emotional, Psychological and social wellbeing.

According to her “It encompasses one’s thoughts, feelings and behavior and plays a crucial role in how individuals cope with stress, relate to others and make choices.

“Good mental health contributes to over all life satisfaction and the ability to handle life challenges, while poor mental health can lead to various disorders and difficulties in daily life. So mental heaith is an essential aspect of overall health and wellbeing and seeking support or treatment when needed is important for maintaining it.”

She noted that “understanding mental health involves recognizing that it is a complex and multi faced aspect of our overall wellbeing.

“Mental Health includes emotional and psychological factors such as happiness, resilience, self esteem and the ability to cope with stress and adversity.”

She pointed out that “various forms of treatment are available for mental health issues and these includes therapy, meditation, lifestyle changes and self help strategy. But seeking professional help is often a critical step in managing mental health.”

“Just as with physical health, preventive measures like stress management, regular exercises and good sleep can also help maintain good mental health.”

Continuing she opined that, “understanding your own mental health is important. Being aware of your feeling, emotions and stressors help you take proactive steps to maintain or improve your mental well being.

“It is essential for all to seek help when necessary. Mental health professionals such as therapist, Counselors can provide guardians and support.

“And for the purpose of this programme, CAF is in collaboration with Beautiful Healing Support Initiative (BHSI) in providing support, guidance and support for any girl child that needs psycho socio support and healing.

“The International Day of the Girl Child with the theme: ‘Invest in Girls Rights Our Leadership; Our Wellbeing’ is a reminder that our world is at its best when girls and women are given equal rights, their well being and hygiene. Let us commit ourselves to this cause not just today but every day. Together, we can build a brighter, more inclusive and equitable world where every girl can dream, achieve and thrive.”

In her presentation titled Personal Hygiene, Iveren Dyakkoh took the students on the essence of observing personal hygiene and how to maintain and sustain the practice.

Dyakkoh who spoke extensively on how the girl can ensure cleanliness even as she grows older and observes her menstrual period said the personal hygiene of the girl child should be a lifestyle.

On his part, Yarling Seldam who spoke on the Importance of Counselling and Pyscho Social Support pointed out the importance of Counselling and Pyscho Social Support to the mental health and wellbeing of the girl.

Seldam advised that the girl must not be denied the support she needs to enjoy good mental health in order to help her excel in her field of endeavour.

The event witnessed cultural presentations by students of the school.