IDGC 2023: Girl-child on front burner as world celebrates her

By Morenike Taire, Woman Editor, Ebunoluwa Sessou & Victoria Ojeme

Last week, Nigeria joined the world in celebrating the girl- child in various ways across the country. While some went along with the global theme: ‘Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being’, others celebrated in their own way. The bottom line is, the girl-child was allowed to breathe.

It would be recalled that the United Nations General Assembly on December 19, 2011, declared October 11 of every year the International Day of the Girl-Child to recognise the rights of girls and the unique challenges they face.

Empowering them with knowledge is investing in nation’s future — Nigerian First Lady

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON has said that investing in the girl-child is in the best interest of the nation.

She was speaking at the National Girls Interactive Session with Policy and Decision Makers to commemorate the 2023 International Day of the Girl- Child.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu noted that the girl-child must be protected from all forms of violence with a safe and inclusive environment provided for them to thrive.

“Our girls are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the leaders of today. It’s high time we broke down barriers that have held them back for long. Education is the key weapon that we must use to ensure that every girl is free from discrimination and intimidation.

“This is one of the reasons I have taken it as a priority to encourage the girl-child so she can achieve her potentials. Under the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, we are looking at promoting alternative high school for girls so that despite whatever misadventure they find themselves in, they can still acquire education that could give them access to higher education. I urge all well meaning Nigerians to help show the girl-child that there is a good way.

”The First Lady also advised the girls and boys present to join voluntary clubs such as Boys Scout, Girls Guide, Red Cross among others.

In her remarks, the Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye noted that the Federal Government is now more committed to ensuring that harmful and discriminatory practices against the girl- child are totally eliminated.

She added that it is no more business as usual for those who sexually assault girls, as government will prosecute such offenders, pointing out that the case of the eight-year-old girl allegedly abused by her step father has been taken up by her Ministry for his prosecution.

Empowering, safeguarding girl-child, critical—Ondo First Lady

Meanwhile, on the occasion, the first lady of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has commended the remarkable progress made in empowering and protecting the rights of the girl-child in the state.

She said this year’s International Day of the Girl- Child emphasizes the urgent need to address the challenges faced by girls worldwide and highlights their rights and potential to shape a better future for themselves and their communities.

According to her, the BEMORE Summer Boot Camp, an impactful initiative of Anyanwu-Akeredolu has been at the forefront of championing various causes to achieve this objective. This program has empowered young girls in critical areas such as Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Entrepreneurship (STEM+E).

“With over 3,000 girls trained through the boot camp, these young women have acquired valuable skills and knowledge, positioning them as the next generation of confident and competent leaders. Notable success stories include Marvelous Jegede, Tolu Ehimosan, Christiana Madu, Abimbola Ogunsemore and Taiwo Oniyere to mention a few, who excel in fields such as solar energy, ICT and entrepreneurship”.

Recall that in July 2021, Governor Akeredolu had signed into law the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, VAPP 2021. This legislation seeks to protect individuals, including the girl- child, from all forms of sexual and gender-based violence.

No meaningful progress without protection ofgirl-child — Fijabi

“No nation can make any meaningful progress without deliberately protecting the right of the girl-child and investing in the total well-being of the girl-child especially protection from sexual and gender-based violence and education.”

This was the assertion of the executive director, Sustainable Gender Action Initiative, Mufuliat Fijabi in a signed press statement in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl- Child with the theme: Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being.

Fijabi, while calling for action to uphold and protect the rights of the girl-child, disclosed that investing in their well-being, growth and development is of strategic value to the leadership and well-being of the world.

Her words: “Investment in the education of the girl-child will lead to a transformed Nigeria and world where girls are less likely to marry early or be forced into early marriages and are more likely to live productive lives, earn higher wages, engage in meaningful decision-making processes, participate in building stronger families with resilient nations with positive impacts on the lives of all, including boys and men.

Theme reflects urgency of empowering girls economically — NGO

The Ladi Memorial Foundation, LMF, has enlightened more than 1,000 young women on the significance of acquiring essential skills for economic self-reliance. This empowering initiative, held in Abuja, emphasizes the girls’ pivotal role in building a prosperous future for themselves and society.

In commemoration of the International Day of the Girl- Child, LMF’s Executive Secretary, Mrs. Rosemary Ojochenemi Osikoye, visited three secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. She passionately reiterated the importance of equipping girls with skills to ensure their financial independence.

The 2023 theme for the International Day of the Girl- Child: ‘Our Time is Now, Our Rights, Our Future’, reflects the urgency of empowering girls economically. Osikoye explained that addressing the disadvantages faced by girls in society requires providing them with practical skills, whether professional or occupational, to enhance their everyday lives and home management.”

Osikoye emphasized that the girl-child’s journey to economic independence begins during her schooling years, where she can develop income-generating abilities. She lamented the societal mindset.