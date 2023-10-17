ICPC investigates fraud, diversion of public funds in REA, invites MD

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced investigation into alleged fraud, criminal conspiracy and diversion of public funds in the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).



The commission in statement invited the Managing Director of REA, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, over the allegations of corruption against his office.

It invited Ahmad to appear before the commission on Wednesday, October 18.

“The Commission is investigating an alleged violation of certain provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

“Pursuant to Section 28 of the above said Act, you are required to appear before the undersigned at the ICPC Headquarters, Abuja on Wednesday 18th October, 2023 by 10:00am prompt in order to assist the Commission in its investigation,” the commission said.

Apart from the ICPC, the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-corruption has also invited Ahmad to appear before it over fraud, criminal conspiracy and diversion of public funds in the agency.

These investigations followed petition of gross misconduct and monumental fraud against Ahmad by the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV).

The Centre in the petition signed by its executive director, Gbenga Soloki, raised concerned over serious malfeasence taking place in REA under the leadership of Ahmad.

“To start with, Ahmad has 37 bank accounts all linked to his Biometric Verification Number with discrepancies in his account names and date of birth.

“Some of those accounts are companies’ accounts. But more damning is that two of the account names bear the name of his mother, Hajia Bilkisu Salihijo Ahmad, a Director at National Board for Technical Education.”