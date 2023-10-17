ICAN holds valedictory session for Akintola Williams today

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

THE Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, yesterday, announced plans to hold a Valedictory Session and Tributes, as well as a luncheon, today, in memory of the Doyen of the accountancy profession, late Pa Akintola Williams.

Speaking at a media briefing after ‘Doyen’s Walk’, to commemorate the life and times of Pa Williams, the President of ICAN, Dr. Innocent Okwuosa, said: “No society grows without its citizens realising that nation-building is a collective responsibility. This simply encapsulates what Mr Akintola Williams practically demonstrated in his 104 years of existence.