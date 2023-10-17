IBEDC vows to jail electric installation vandals, energy theft

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Tuesday vowed to jail anybody caught engaging in energy theft, vandalism and illegal metering.

The Managing Director of IBEDC Engr. Kinsley Achife, who gave the warning at a stakeholders engagement meeting held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, said the action became necessary following incessant cases of energy theft, vandalism and illegal meter usage in the State.

Achife who was represented by the Lead Media Officer of IBEDC, Busolami Tunwase, said that energy theft is a crime and punishable under the law.

He said the company called for engagement with the customers to seek better working relationships and to particularly appeal to the people to assist in paying their debts which is now becoming a source of concern to the company.

Achife said “We have called this meeting to seek better working relationships with our customers but this we cannot do if they are not paying for the services being rendered.

He stated that the new Electricity Act signed by President Bola Tinubu recommended punishment for energy theft and assault of its officials.

Achife added that the Electricity Act stated that whoever is caught using illegal power or assaulting IBEDC staff is liable to face the wrath of the law while pleading to the people to embrace unity with the staff of IBEDC.

He lamented that energy theft, vandalism, and illicit meters have grown the debt of customers to IBEDC, in Ogun State to over N67billion, out of which Ijebu Ode area has over N7 billion.

He appealed to customers to desist from tampering of meters, vandalization of electric installation, the offense attracts 21 years imprisonment.

“Another thing is vandalism, because the law states that do not tamper with electrical installation, and in case of vandalism, it attracts 21 years jail term.

Achife said, “we want to appeal to the people of Ijebu on energy theft, we are losing billions or Naira to energy theft, as we speak, Ogun State total debt total is over N74billion. While total NMD which is Non Maximum Demand Customers is over a 67billion.

He warned the people who may want to acquire meter to follow the right channel stipulated by IBEDC, warning that any meter bought outside the recognized company could cause damages.

He added that moving of meter from one location to another without being authorized by the IBEDC is also an illegal act.

“Illegal removal or movement of meter from one place to another is a form of energy theft

On assault on IBEDC staff, Achife appealed to the customers to stop beating and maiming its staff, saying that they can always report such staff for appropriate disciplinary measures.