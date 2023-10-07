Ibadan comes alive as Malta Guinness refreshes with goodness at the food, comedy fest

By Ayo Onikoyi

Malta Guinness, the leading non-alcoholic beverage brand, brought a world of nourishing goodness and vitality to the Recreation Club, Ibadan as the official drink sponsor of the highly-anticipated Food & Comedy Fest. The event, organized by EpidnugoX, showcased the finest in food, comedy, and entertainment, leaving the more than 2,500 attendees energized and filled with goodness.

The star-studded experience hosted by comedian Lafup featured an array of artists and comedians including Babatunmise, Bandhitz, Oreofe Sax, DJ Tee and others who set the stage on fire, while comedians Dr. Smile, MC Wheeliams had the crowd in stitches.

With ice-cold cans of Malta Guinness, delicious Malta Mocktails and lots of goody bags, Malta Guinness ensured that the Food & Comedy Fest Ibadan was not just about laughter and music; rather an all-round world of Goodness where attendees enjoyed photo sessions at the Malta Guinness photo booth, as well as other side attractions such as table tennis, Jenga, the sip-and-paint game, ayo (traditional board game), and more.

One of the highlights was the spirited Eating Competition, themed Amalalympics, where attendees relished Amala accompanied by chilled Malta Guinness. The Mocktail Challenge, exhilarating dance contests, and the Cooking Competition (CockAThon Challenge) added to the fest’s excitement.

“The Food & Comedy Fest is about providing culinary entrepreneurs with the opportunity to showcase their creations, trade, and connect with fellow food enthusiasts. Malta Guinness’s sponsorship exceeded our expectations and allowed us to create an even more fantastic experience,” said Segun Ogundipe, Lafup Comedy. “We’re grateful for this partnership and look forward to more in the future”, he concluded.

Ifeoluwapo Odedere, Senior Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholics, Guinness Nigeria, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Opportunities like this empower us to deliver even greater value to our cherished consumers, allowing them to savor a nourishing goodness and fuel their unstoppable can-do spirit. We are thrilled to be the proud sponsor of this year’s edition, and we can’t wait to continue sharing the goodness with everyone.

Malta Guinness remains committed to leading the charge in promoting a world of good and vitality promising even more fantastic experiences! For more exciting details about past & upcoming goodness activities of Malta Guinness around you, follow @MaltaGuinnessNG on Instagram and www.facebook.com/maltaguinnessSee exciting pictures from the event.