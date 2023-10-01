‘I won’t allow anyone come between me and Naples’, Osimhen breaks silence after TikTok row

By Efosa Taiwo

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has defended the people of Naples against false accusations following the row sparked by the TikTok videos that appeared to be mocking him.

The Serie A champions attracted controversy when they posted two videos to their TikTok account that appeared to make fun of the 24-year-old, with one l Osimhen missing a penalty, and the second comparing the player to a ‘coconut’, widely viewed as a racial slur.

Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda threatened the club with legal action but reportedly has backed down from such move after Napoli released a statement conveying that they had no intention of hurting Osimhen.

Speaking for the first time since the row, Osimhen averred his love for the people of Naples while sueing for unity and respect.

He wrote on his Instagram story “Coming to the city of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The people of Naples have shown me so much love and kindness and I will not allow anyone to come between us.

“The passion of the people of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride.

“The accusation against the people of Naples are untrue. I have a lot of friends that are Napolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for lending their voices to support and reach out to me. Thanks so much. I’m forever grateful.

“Let’s continue to spread unity, respect and understanding. FORZA NAPOLI SEMPRE.”