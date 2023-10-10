I want Nigerians to have better means of transportation – Kamaldeen R Pedro

By Rita Okoye

Kamaldeen R Pedro, a multifaceted businessman and filmmaker, is on a mission to change the face of transportation in Nigeria. Kamaldeen who is also known as ‘Datredkupguy’ as an entrepreneur has established himself not only as a filmmaker but also as a visionary dedicated to improving the lives of fellow Nigerians by providing better means of transportation.

Reflecting on his journey, Datredkupguy shared, “When I first returned to Nigeria in 2016, I started with one car for Uber, but the returns weren’t impressive. However, when I decided to settle down for good in Nigeria in 2018, I reinvested in transport business, but this time in buses. It was promising because I started receiving weekly payments from multiple buses. I reinvested these earnings to buy more buses as soon as the income allowed. I have the vision for Nigerians to have better means of transportation and enough of it to help Nigerians .”

The astute entrepreneur recognizes that government’s efforts alone cannot fulfill the transportation needs of the Nigerian people. He firmly believes in the power of the private sector to support the nation by creating job opportunities. He stated, “Like my hire purchase transportation business now, I buy tokunbo cars, provide them to drivers, and have agreements on how much they are to pay me and the number of months for repayment. Once they complete the agreed payments, they become car owners. This approach allows me to create job opportunities for Nigerians who lack employment opportunities and, importantly, helps individuals become car owners without a lifetime of labor for someone else.”

In addition to his endeavors in transportation, Datredkupguy is actively involved in real estate and has ambitious plans to venture into the clothing industry with his own clothing line in the near future.