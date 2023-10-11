I used stolen N5m to buy Bitcoins, suspected internet fraudster confesses

— Seven arrested in Ondo for robbing passengers of N16m cash

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state,have arrested a 23 year old, suspected internet fraudster, Amobi Chika, for allegedly fraudulently transfering N5m from an account to an unknown account.

The suspect who was paraded alongside other suspected criminals, in Akure, the state capital, has confessed to the crime.

Chika said that he “fraudulently transferred the N5,020,000.00k from the complainants account to purchase Bitcoins (USDT).

Vanguard gathered that following a petition on a case of internet fraud, detectives, through the use technology, were able to trace the suspect to Lagos where he was apprehended.

The petition, was written to the Police through one E.O Ajegbemiga & Co on behalf of a complainant.

Police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, said that “The complainant applied for a post-doctoral fellowship sponsorship at University of Kwazulu-Nata South Africa from his institution.

” A sum of N5,904,000.00k was approved and credited into his bank account.

“Unfortunately, on the 2nd of April, 2023, a sum of N5,020,000.00k was fraudulently transferred from the complainants account to an unknown account.

“On the strength of the petition, the Police through the use technology had a headway which led to the arrest of the culprit Gerald Chika ‘m’ in Lagos State.

“The suspect confessed to the crime that he fraudulently transferred the sum of N5,020,000.00k from the complainants account to purchase Bitcoins (USDT).

Seven arrested for robbing passengers of N16m cash

In another development, seven suspected armed robbers, have been arrested for ambushing and robbing eight passengers in Ondo town of N16 m cash and other belongings.

The Passengers were said to be coming from Onisha, in Anambra state, enroute ilesha, Osun state when they were robed on getting to Ondo town.

Police spokesperson, Odunlami said that “On the 4th of October, 2023, at about 0130hrs, a Driver alongside eight passengers in a Previa bus with registration No. FKJ 777 YF while on transit carrying bags of stockfish, Chairs, Motor saw Spare Parts and a cash sum of N16m from Onitsha market square in Anambra State, enroute Ilesha, Osun state were ambushed at Ondo town along Ayeyemi area.

” The Armed Robbers numbering seven armed with Gun, Cutlass and Sticks stopped the vehicle and robbed the Passengers and made away with the above mentioned items.

According to her ” The Police was able to arrest the culprits at the point of sales of some of the products in Ondo town.

Odunlami said that the suspects arrested confessed to the commission of the crime.

She added that the suspects would be charged to court after a thorough investigation.