I-Train Africa hosts global mentorship conference

By Etop Ekanem

An Edtech Social Enterprise, I-Train Africa, has announced its highly anticipated annual event, The Global Mentorship Conference (GMC): “The Leading Women Edition,” scheduled for Saturday, October 14, in Lagos.

According to a statement by the Convener and founder, I-Train Africa, Dr. Aderinsola Adio-Adepoju, “The Leading Women’s Edition,” billed to be a hybrid event, is dedicated to addressing and combatting the systemic challenges of underrepresentation and limited career advancement opportunities faced by African women across diverse sectors, which includes academia, industry, entrepreneurship, and the Tech/Gig economy.

“Nurturing Half of The Global Population to Lead, GMC 2023, aims to unite over 30,000 women from 40 African countries online, providing them with clarity, networking opportunities, and mentorship guidance from over 40 speakers representing over 20 nations.”

Speaking on elevating African women to global heights, the Convener explained that in recent years, African women have made significant strides in various professional fields, particularly in senior management, research, business ownership, and corporate board memberships.

As such, GMC 2023 is poised to accelerate this positive trend by offering a robust platform to propel African women into positions of influence, leadership, and global decision-making.

She noted that the theme aligns with the core mission of I-Train Africa, which is to contribute to achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 4, 5 and 8.

The statement also said the event has received support from Europe-based, Gregory Pepper, CEO of Potentialife Foundation.

Pepper remarks, “Our partnership with I-Train Africa for the Global Mentorship Conference goes beyond mere participation; it is aligned with one of our core pillars: ‘Nurturing Half Of The Global Population To Lead.’

Through this partnership, we commit to offering a 13-week leadership program, free of charge, to 2000 of the most engaged women at GMC 2023. He added.

The Convener further stated that GMC 2023 transcends being a mere conference saying it’s a bold step towards tangible change, empowering African women to shatter glass ceilings, forge new paths, and redefine leadership paradigms across all sectors.

“It pledges not just a meeting ground, but a transformative journey enriched with educational sessions, practical tools, and networking opportunities.

This underscores our dedication to this pillar, as we envision GMC 2023 as a pivotal moment where dreams transition into reality, and ambitions are purposefully ignited.”

Explaining reasons for women participation and registration Dr.Adio-Adepoju stated, “Woman who desires to participate should visit our online platforms. They would be exposed to the following

Leadership Pathways: Pioneering a path for African women to navigate challenges and ascend to pivotal leadership positions, armed with key insights and tools.

Transformational Mentorship: Merging aspirations with the wisdom and experiences of established leaders, facilitating a smooth journey through the challenges of your career.

Advocating for Equality: Becoming a champion for gender equality and inclusivity, making a significant contribution to Sustainable Development Goals 5 and 8. Ensuring your career journey is impactful and aligned with sustainable development goals.”