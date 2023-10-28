‘I take pride in Poshglow’, Omotoyinbo marks 6th anniversary

As Poshglow Skincare marks an impressive six years in the skincare industry today, the founder, Folasade Omotoyinbo, has expressed pride in the homegrown brand that she has taken global.

Omotoyinbo, who said the anniversary symbolises a remarkable journey driven by unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, noted that Poshglow seeks to revolutionize skincare by assisting individuals worldwide in enhancing their skin health.

A statement by the firm noted that guided by the esteemed leadership of Folasade Omotoyinbo, the brand has reached remarkable heights, securing a distinctive position in the fiercely competitive beauty market.

“Established in 2017, Poshglow Skincare embarked on a mission to deliver premium, cruelty-free skincare solutions to the discerning Nigerian consumer.

“Over time, it has not only fulfilled this mission but has also extended its reach by empowering and aiding those in need through the Folasade Omotoyinbo Foundation,” it stated.

Crafted in Nigeria, going global, says Folasade Omotoyinbo

Reflecting on the brand’s journey and her aspirations for the skincare industry, Folasade said: “I take pride in having built a women-owned brand rooted in Nigeria yet with a global presence.

“My vision is to revolutionize skincare by assisting individuals worldwide in enhancing their skin health and achieving their skincare goals. Our mission is to provide 100% natural, effective, and cruelty-free products suitable for all skin types.

“Crafted in Nigeria, Poshglowskincare products encapsulate the finest elements of nature and science, utilizing only premium ingredients. We are dedicated to tailoring skincare solutions to meet unique needs, promoting healthier skin on a global scale, and serving as a trusted partner in our customers’ skincare journeys.”

The statement also noted that this 6th-anniversary celebration serves as a testament to Poshglow Skincare’s enduring dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous growth. The brand’s journey exemplifies the successful fusion of entrepreneurial vision and societal contributions, epitomized by Folasade’s commitment to empowerment and the advancement of quality education within the skincare industry.

As Poshglow Skincare enters its seventh year, under the leadership of Folasade, it eagerly anticipates expanding its horizons, perpetuating its provision of top-tier skincare products, and nurturing skilled professionals to further enrich the beauty industry in Nigeria and beyond.

This milestone celebration not only signifies a period of substantial growth and accomplishments for Poshglow Skincare but also charts a promising course for even more radiant years to come.