I stayed as Super Eagles coach because of the players – Peseiro

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has revealed that his players pushed him to stay put with the team because of the belief that together they can win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall the Portuguese gaffer agreed to a pay cut this summer so that he could remain in charge of the Super Eagles.



The 63-year-old will lead the three-time African Champions to the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire in January.



“The players pushed me to stay because they believe we can win (the AFCON),” he told Sky Sports.



“We can win it. The players know it. They come with the same energy, the same belief, to fight for the Super Eagles.”



The Super Eagles are drawn in Group A with hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.