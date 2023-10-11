‘I spend N3m on diesel every month,’ Paul Okoye laments

Popular singer, Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy of the Psquare, has lamented the economic situation in the country, particularly the hike in petroleum products.

The singer recalled how some years back, he bought his first car for N120,000 but now spends N3 million monthly on diesel alone.

Rudeboy described the economic situation as a “total madness”, wondering how the common man copes with the prevailing conditions. said he can’t imagine what the poor are going through.

The ‘Reason with me’ cronner wrote on his Instagram story, “I bought my first car 120k naira years back and I was very proud of that… Now I spend 3m naira on diesel for just a month… Total madness.

“Only God knows what a common man is going through.”