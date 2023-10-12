‘I no dey think well’, Comedian Sabinus explains why he cut off his hair

Popular skit maker and content creator Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus, has explained why he shaved off his signature dreadlocks.

Speaking to newsmen, Sabinus said he had made the dreadlocks for branding purpose but the hair became a burden on him.

He said he decided to take them off for fresh ideas to enter his brain.

The comedian, who spoke partly in Pidgin said, “I cut my dreadlocks because it affects my thinking sometimes; it was as if I was carrying a load on my head. So, I decided to shave.

“Low cut was the hair I used to hit fame, but I later did the dreadlocks for branding purposes. However, I’m back again to my low cut to see if I will receive fresh ideas again,” Sabinus said.