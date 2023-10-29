I never regretted marrying my ex-husband, says Faith Morey

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a conversation with fellow cast members, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo and Mariam Timmer on the third episode of The Real Housewives of Lagos S2, Faith Morey revealed that her husband changed her life.

She explained that she got married at the young age of 19 and her marriage for the most part was great. Her husband saw the beauty in her when they met at her surprise birthday party. She added that he changed her life and she does not regret marrying him.

“I cannot say for one day that I regret marrying my ex-husband, because he taught me to live life. I learnt a lot about myself. I knew what I wanted,” said Faith.

Faith also added that due to her getting married at a really young age, she had to grow and she wanted more. Mariam then asked her if she had not been allowed to want more in the relationship? She responded saying “some men like it when they can control you.” Toyin affirmed it as she also got married at 19 and could relate. She could relate to everything Faith was saying because she had been in a similar situation, where people expected her to act a certain way and when she didn’t, their attitude towards her changed.

The Ladies went on to have more conversations about Faith’s relationship and she mentioned that her ex-husband recently remarried and they are on good terms.