‘I never got paid for verses I gifted your dead career’, Davido fires back at Dammy Krane

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has fired back at singer Oyindamola Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane, over alleged owed royalties.

Dammy Krane since 2022 has called out the DMW boss over his failure to pay him royalties for a song the pair made, and in a post on X on Tuesday, ‘begged’ the singer to pay his money.

“I know it is hard for Rich people to pay debts but @davido pay me my money at least because of my daughter’s sake ( your niece if at all ) school fees are not easy for Naija now, if not for my sake Blooda,” Dammy Krane wrote.

In a post on his X official account on Friday, Davido pointed out that Dammy Krane never paid for the three songs he did for him, and also recalled how he once housed the singer.

“I never got paid for that also my 3 verses I’ve gifted you all your dead careeer … .. oh yea plus my royalties , we charge now so that’s about $150 k x3 a verse.. also house rent and food when when u stayed in my house in Atlanta when you were homeless ..

In a separate post, the ‘Unavailable Crooner’ said “The level of ungratefulness is alarming … lesson learnt.”