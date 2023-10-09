‘I hope you come to Chelsea’- Mikel Obi tells Osimhen

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mikel Obi, says he hopes Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will ‘one day’ join his former side, Chelsea FC.

The Chelsea legend stated in an episode of The Obi One podcast that Osimhen has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League.

He said, “I hope you come to Chelsea. But from the noises that I hear, he is a big United. But I hope he comes to Chelsea really.

“I think he [Victor Osimhen] does slot seamlessly into the Premier League. He got the tools to be a success in England,” Mikel said in the latest episode of The Obi One podcast.

“When I look back at him a few years ago, I would say ‘no.’ But now watching him last season and watching him this season, I would say definitely.

“He would come into the Premier League, and he would slot right in. He would get you goals, he would run behind defenders, and he would stretch the team. And I think this is what probably when you look at a lot of the teams now in the Premier League, that’s what they’re looking for.

“A striker who can run. Who wants to run behind the defenders because then it helps your team. Doesn’t it? He stretches the defenders, the game becomes open, and then you can create chances. And I think that’s what Victor [Osimhen] would definitely give you.