I have unwavering passion for the elderly – Ifeoma Orifa

By Rita Okoye

In a world where the elderly often struggle to find appropriate care and support, Ifeoma Orifa, a registered nurse with 13 years of experience, has emerged as a compassionate entrepreneur dedicated to filling this crucial gap.

With her recent venture, Accent Care Home, an assisted living facility for the elderly and those in need of care, Ifeoma Orifa has become a prominent figure in the realm of nursing and elder care in Lagos, Nigeria.

Her unwavering passion for the elderly and her belief that Nigeria is ready for assisted living facilities and care homes like hers have propelled her to create a safe haven for the aging population.

Ifeoma Orifa, fondly known as the MD of Accent Care Home, embodies the term “Nursepreneur” perfectly. Her journey began 13 years ago when she became a registered nurse at School Of Nursing, ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane Enugu. She later went on to pursue her BSc degree outside Nigeria at the ESPAM Formation University ,Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Currently, she has her MSc in view. However, it was her personal experiences and exposure to different countries’ care systems that truly ignited her desire to establish an assisted living facility for the elderly in her homeland.

As a young girl, Ifeoma witnessed her aging grandfather’s struggle to live independently. Taking care of him before his passing at the age of 84, she realised the unique challenges faced by the elderly that often go unnoticed. It was from this pivotal moment that her passion for elderly care blossomed.

“When I see someone that is elderly, I naturally develop a passion for them. It’s not like I don’t care for others, but I get so interested in taking care of anybody who is advanced in age, and I do whatever I can do to help them,” she said.

Having traveled extensively to more than seven countries, Ifeoma noticed a stark contrast between the care provided to the elderly abroad and the prevailing conditions in Nigeria. This stark disparity further fueled her determination to establish Accent Care Home and bridge the gap in elder care services.

Accent Care Home was founded in 2019, initially focusing on domiciliary care. The organisation trained caregivers and dispatched them to individuals’ homes who required their services.

However, recognizing the need to expand their services and provide comprehensive care, Ifeoma and her team decided to create a five-star facility where they could accommodate and cater to the diverse needs of their clients more.

“Nigeria is ready for this. The only thing they didn’t have was opportunity and information,” says Ifeoma of the reception to Accent Care.

“A lot of people have elderly parents and they are busy with work. So, what do you do with your parents? They have to stay with you. Unfortunately, you don’t give them maximum time because you’re busy making money to survive with your family and also to take care of them. Eventually, you will no longer be able to handle it. So our parents end up suffering for nothing. When I got into the business, I was amazed by the reception. Now, I can tell you that a lot of people want it, even though they might not be able to afford it. Nigeria is ready for this,” she trumpets.

One of the remarkable aspects of Accent Care Home is its integration of modern technology into its care practices. Rather than thinking locally, Ifeoma draws inspiration from global standards and constantly seeks to enhance the quality of care provided at her facility. During her travels, she visited an elderly home in the United States that left a lasting impression on her. The home exuded a homely ambiance, devoid of any clinical undertones. Inspired by this experience, Ifeoma resolved to create an even more exceptional environment for her residents, surpassing the standards set abroad.

When initially launching the domiciliary care aspect of her business, Ifeoma was heartened by the overwhelmingly positive response from Nigerians. It became evident that the readiness for such services was present; however, the lack of awareness and accessibility hindered progress. Nigerians face the challenge of balancing their demanding work schedules with caring for their elderly parents. With limited time and resources, they often struggle to provide the attention and care their parents require.

Ifeoma’s entrance into the care sector was met with enthusiasm as she presented a viable solution to these ongoing concerns. The demand for such services was palpable, even among those who may not have had the means to afford them. Nigeria was ready for a transformation in elder care.

Accent Care Home offers a range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. “We accommodate people who are recovering from an ailment. We also care for people who just want to be taken care of,” says Ifeoma. Their domiciliary care program dispatches trained caregivers, nurses, and doctors to individuals’ homes, ensuring comprehensive care in a familiar setting.

Within their facility, they cater to various levels of care. From providing rehabilitative care to stroke patients in need of recovery to assisting individuals who require personalized support with daily activities, Accent Care Home offers a comprehensive range of services. Whether it’s preparing meals, assisting with laundry, administering medication reminders, or accompanying individuals to medical appointments, their dedicated team is committed to meeting each person’s unique requirements.

Establishing an establishment like Accent Care Home was no small feat, particularly in a country like Nigeria where financial constraints often hinder such initiatives. Ifeoma acknowledges that proper funding is crucial for success and emphasises the importance of meticulous planning. In the early stages, when an office space was unattainable, Ifeoma strategically launched the domiciliary care aspect of her business before gradually transitioning to the impressive facility that Accent Care Home is today. Ifeoma attributes a significant part of her success to the unwavering support and involvement of her husband, Engr. Samuel Orifa.

While the cost of care in Accent Care Home varies depending on individual needs, Ifeoma emphasises that their services are affordable, comparing favorably to hotel expenses. She believes that exceptional care should be accessible to all, and affordability remains a key aspect of her mission.

Regarding client privacy and confidentiality, Ifeoma maintains a strict policy of non-disclosure. Respecting the privacy of their residents, Accent Care Home refrains from publicizing their names on their website or social media platforms. Confidentiality is paramount, and even the staff members are restricted from accessing residents’ personal files unless specifically assigned to their care.

Word of mouth and personal referrals have played a significant role in connecting individuals with Accent Care Home. Satisfied clients who have experienced the exceptional care provided by Ifeoma and her team enthusiastically recommend their services. The facility has also established partnerships with reputable hospitals such as Duchess and Lagoon, mutually referring clients as needed.

In terms of health insurance coverage, Ifeoma acknowledges that Nigeria’s health insurance system is still developing. However, she provides clients with the option of exploring coverage for their care. Often, people are unaware that such options exist, and Ifeoma aims to bridge this information gap, ensuring that individuals are aware of the alternatives available to them.

Looking toward the future, Ifeoma envisions expanding Accent Care Home beyond its current location. “What we have here is what we want to replicate everywhere. Starting from Lagos State to Abuja to Enugu, and other parts of Nigeria. That’s our road plan. We want to be everywhere. We want Nigerians to be able to access care. In this time and age where there’s ‘japa’ syndrome, many do not remember to ask themselves where their parents would stay.”

When discussing the role of the government in the care sector, Ifeoma emphasizes the importance of a government-private partnership. Drawing inspiration from developed countries, she highlights the proactive measures taken to provide designated spaces and facilities for the elderly and canvasses for the same to be replicated in Nigeria. Ifeoma believes that only the government has the capacity to enforce and implement such provisions, ultimately fostering a society that values and supports its elderly population. She advocates for government support in terms of subsidizing care home fees, enabling more Nigerians to access the care they need.

Ifeoma gives the impression of someone consumed by their core mission day and night. Even when subtly nudged in another direction, she finds a way to steer the conversation back to the topic of elderly care. When asked what she’d ask a governor or president if given the chance, Ifeoma would inquire about their plans for the elderly population. “I would ask what the plans for the elderly are…These people were once agile, but as we get older, every one of us gets to that point where we need care.” Her encounters with former models, ex-parastatal heads, and retired footballers underscore this fact, reinforcing the importance of comprehensive care for all elderly individuals, regardless of their background or achievements in their prime.

Looking ahead, Ifeoma’s aspirations for Accent Care Home are ambitious yet achievable. She envisions a widespread network of facilities spanning from Lagos to Abuja, Enugu, and beyond.

Her mission is to make high-quality care accessible to every corner of Nigeria, ensuring that no elderly person feels neglected or left behind. As the “japa” phenomenon continues to impact families across the nation, Ifeoma aims to provide a secure and loving environment for elderly parents, granting peace of mind to their children who may have relocated overseas.