I have sacrificed a lot to be an actress – Oyinade Adegbenreo

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Oyinade Adegbenro came all the way from Kwara State to Lagos for one reason only – to pursue a career in acting!

For her, leaving her family and loved ones behind wasn’t an easy prospect but seeing herself on screen is a passion she must pursue without leaving any avenue of retreat

She recalls, “Well, I believe acting is my calling, acting chose me. I’ve always loved acting right from childhood and I realized that despite trying my hands on other things I derive more joy in acting.

“I have sacrificed a lot to be an actress, like leaving my loved ones in Kwara State and moving down to Lagos. Also, I ended a relationship to pursue this dream, in fact there are so many others that I won’t want to discuss here.”

Adegbenro, who studied Mass Communication at Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State confessed that the most unforgettable memory for her as a woman was the night she was asked to choose between acting and her ex.

“I remember every line like it was yesterday. It was like I was on a hot seat,” she said.

As much as she loves what she does, as she has come to find her feet deeply rooted on the movie industry landscape, she hates the fact of producing movies and not breaking even.

“What I hate most about the industry are piracy and the marketing system . The most annoying part of it is producing a movie and not getting back at least your capital

Oyinade Adegbenro has featured in films like Yeye Oge, Aapon, Legelege, Ejaa, Obsession, Sorry and many more.