I have always wanted to join Saudi league – Benzema

By Enitan Abdultawab

Former Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema has revealed that he was always looking forward to joining Saudi Arabian Pro League.

The French forward departed Real Madrid last summer after 14 glorious years in the Spanish capital. Benzema left the club after scooping numerous trophies and individual awards, including the 2022 FIFA Ballon D’or.

Speaking to the Saudi Arabia Pro League website, the Al-Ittihad man said he had always wanted to join the league because he wanted new challenges and also wanted to live in Saudi Arabia.

“Well, with everything I’ve made and gained with Real Madrid, I think it was for me the good moment to try a new challenge.

“For a really long time even before football, I always wanted to come here. Also, it’s a Muslim country. Straight away I felt this love for me. On and off the pitch I feel good.

“This country welcomed me with open arms. I feel the love of the people here so obviously that makes me happy.

“I really want to help Saudi football grow,” he added. “It [Al Ittihad] was a project that was just starting to burst from everywhere so from my side I wanted to be part of the story. That’s the reason why I came here.

“I’m really surprised and pleased about the level of the game here. Really surprised because in Europe we don’t watch much football from here. Nowadays we are watching more and more because of the big names they signed.

Asked about his present team in the scheme of things, he said, “The team hasn’t really changed from last year which is good. There have only been a few reinforcements. We’ve got a good squad, and we are working well together.

“I’m feeling good, getting better and better. “I’m going to step up my game. Little by little, the team’s level is rising and so is mine. But the most important thing for me will be to win trophies at the end of the season.”

Benzema is together with Ngolo Kante, Jota and former Wolverhampton Wanderers coach, Nuno Espiritos, at El-Ittihad, as they currently sit at fourth after nine league games.