I hate to see people in pain – Actress, Victoria Egbuchere

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and producer, Victoria Egbuchere has said she hates to see people in pain hence her love for giving and helping people out of dire situations.

She told Potpourri in a chat that giving gives her more joy and sense of fulfilment than anything else in the world.

Hear her” I am a giver – giving gives me joy and fulfillment. I hate to see people in pain and in need and not help in a way that I can, no matter how small. I’m more of a philanthropist than anything else. I’m looking forward to having my charity organization in the near future so I can reach out to more people in need.

” Even the Bible says, ” Give, and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over will be put into your bosom. For with the same measure that you use, it will be measured back to you,” added

Victoria Egbuchere, who is on a mission to leave an indelible mark on the Nigerian movie landscape through her creativity, using the power of movies as a tool to impact lives and narratives says she went into movie making to achieve just that, after realizing she could not achieve much as a mere actor.

As a producer, she has produced many Nollywood hit movies like Undercover Lover, Don’t Fight It, Blame, Next Door Nightmare,In Your Eyes and A Fateful Day to etch her name on the movie landscape as a film-maker of note and one clearly on an upward trajectory in her career.

She’s the CEO of Spicyly Tee Films. As an actress she has also featured in many films, notably in Extremely Love Ready, A Girl’s Dream, A Heart Like Yours, Unexpected, Mirror Image,Just A Sin, Blast from the Past, Four Weeks And Four Days , Akudo, Tearoom and many more.

She was born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State but hails from Imo State. She is a graduate of Microbiology and Brewing from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State