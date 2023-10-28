‘I follow greatness’, Israel Adesanya ‘brags’ after meeting Ronaldo

New Zealand professional mixed martial artist and kickboxer, Israel Adesanya ‘bragged’ about greatness after meeting Al Nassr and Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Adesanya, who posted the video on his Instagram story, captioned it with the words: “I don’t keep up with sports; I follow greatness.”

In the video, the pair exchanged pleasantries, and the kickboxer remarked on Ronaldo’s height, stating, “You’re pretty tall; I didn’t know you were this tall.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Israel Adesanya pic.twitter.com/vzzahDOjGf — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) October 28, 2023

He also promised to watch one of Ronaldo’s games.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have been in fine form after losing their first two games in the Saudi Pro League this season. The team sits fourth on the table.