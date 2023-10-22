I feel proud to be contributing to growth, success of Nollywood — Wasiu Adedeji

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a captivating revelation, actor Wasiu Olaide Adedeji, who embarked on his theatrical journey in the year 2000, has shared inspiring story behind his journey into movie making.

The actor and art director while speaking about his career attributed his training to renowned Muyiwa Ademola and began his career as a humble apprentice.

Speaking about how his educational background, which is rooted in a technical college, proving that talent can flourish from unexpected places.

When asked about his top movies, he chuckled, saying he’s worked on so many that he’s lost count.

A few memorable ones include “Alakada,” “The Return of Kesari,” “The Visit,” “Dear Affy,” “Lockdown Love,” “Ise” (which he produced), “Beyond Disability,” “Omoniyun,” “The Ghost and The Tout,” “Omo Ghetto 1,” “Rebirth,” “Victims,” “Diamond in the Sky,” “Ada Omo Daddy,” and many more.

Wasiu’s choice to pursue sets and arts direction is driven by his love for colors, a crucial element in crafting visually stunning sets. He believes that a beautifully designed set enhances the overall artistic creativity, resulting in scenes of exceptional quality.

When asked about his views on Nollywood’s growth, Wasiu beamed with pride. He believes that the industry has evolved immensely, going from “0 to 100.” He’s honored to have played a part in its success story.

He added that he’s inspired by both seasoned professionals and budding filmmakers in the industry.

Currently, Wasiu is immersed in a project titled “Ada Omo Daddy,” starring the talented Mercy Aigbe. To aspiring young filmmakers, he offers valuable advice: “Never relent, always bring your A-game to any movie project, because you never know which one will announce your craft. Above all, prayer is the key.”