‘I don’t want to be a baby mama; I’m from a Christian home’– Mercy Eke

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Reality star, Mercy Eke, has disclosed her readiness to settle down for marriage, saying she does want to be a ‘baby mama.’

The former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate said this in an interview with media personality Hero Daniels, where she stated that she would rather marry than become a ‘baby mama,’ because of her Christian background.

When asked about how she is dealing with loneliness, Mercy said, “I don’t want to be a baby mama. At this point, I’m ready to settle down and have a family.

I’m ready to have my own kids. If I wanted to be a baby mama, I would have been one, but no disrespect to ‘baby mamas’, but I would rather be married first because I’m from a Christian home.”

Mercy also said that, irrespective of being a celebrity, she cherishes the importance of having a husband.

She added: “In as much as you want to be a boss lady, we just need that care, that somebody who just wakes up and checks on you. Someone who will be by your side and just do little things for you.

“Yeah, husband dey hungry me but I feel like I’m much more ready to have a little one.”