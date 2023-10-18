‘I don’t know who you are’, Davido tells BBNaija winner, Phyna

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed that he does not know who Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna is while apologising for ‘mistakenly’ liking a tweet that slammed the reality TV star.



The OBO crooner, who is trending on X, had liked a tweet that questioned why people admire some celebrities with Phyna specifically mentioned.



The Twitter user who goes by the username @47kasz tweeted, ‘’There some particular celebrities you’d Stan & I will profile, judge & conclude you are u$eless cos wydm you are stanning phyna????’’



Shortly after Davido’s social media reaction to the tweet went viral, the BBNaija star took to her X page to ask the singer what she had done wrong to deserve the hate.



“Wetin I do @davido? Na wah oh, The hate is real….., Congratulations on your twins sha.” Phyna tweeted.



Replying to Phyna’s tweet, Davido said he didn’t know who she was and that his reaction was a honest mistake.



Davido wrote, ‘’Thank you love ❤️ but I actually don’t know who you are .. and it was an honest mistake .. no vex.’’



Recall Phyna was the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show in 2022.