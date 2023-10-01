I didn’t struggle to be gov, God made it possible – Fubara

Gov. Fubara

…urges Nigerians to pray for leaders

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rives State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that he did not struggle to become the governor of the oil rich state, describing his emergence as an act providence.

Fubara also congratulated Nigerians over their courage and resilience in surmounting the odds and challenges confronting the nation.

The governor spoke yesterday at St Paul’s Cathedral Church, Diobu, Port Harcourt during an Interdenominational Church Service to mark the nation’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

Fubara in his speech urged Nigerian to continue to pray for leaders of the country, adding that leaders are making efforts to keep the nation on the path of development.

Fubara said in spite of the various challenges that the nation has recorded some significant breakthroughs in its journey, particularly in sustaining the democratic process.

He opined that surmounting challenges faced by the nation required the commitment of not only the leaders at various levels of governance, but also the collective efforts of all Nigerians to achieve the Nigeria of our dream.

Fubara said: “I believe that for a country to develop, 63 years is still small, but even in all our struggles, challenges, there is still some take away, the take away can be seen in the way we have managed ourselves in the last 24 years, managing our Democratic system.

“I want to say that the new administration at the centre, is doing its best, what we owe them is our prayers and support to achieve the Nigeria of our dream.”

Fubara stated that his emergence as governor of Rivers State is an act of God, adding that he did not struggle to be governor of the state.

He further commended the security agencies for their relentless efforts in fighting criminality, promising that his administration would not renege on his promises to Rivers people, particularly in terms of security of lives and welfare of the people.

Fubara said: “I didn’t struggle to be governor of Rivers State, God made it possible by one way or the others. I strongly believe that because He had brought this responsibility upon me, He is going to lead me, He is going to make me succeed because He is God that never fails.”

Fubara also charged traditional rulers to remain as fathers to everybody while exposing criminal elements in their domains as contribution towards achieving the goal of protection of lives and property of all residents in the state.

“On may 29th, when we took our oath of office, we did promise the people that we will protect lives and properties, we will do everything we can within our powers to make life better for our people. We are doing that, we promise to consolidate and continue on the NEW Rivers vision, and to the glory of God we have not deviated from it.”