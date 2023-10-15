I can’t date men who reside on Lagos mainland – Moet Abebe

Media personality, Laura Monyeazo Abebe, popularly known as Moet Abebe, has revealed she cannot date men who live on the mainland in Lagos.

Abebe said such men would possibly give excuses for seeing her when she needed them to be with her.

She made this known in an interview with Tolani Baj, the reality TV star.

The media influencer said calling a man living on the mainland late at night might result in flimsy excuses.

“I have always said this thing, I cannot necessarily date someone that lives on the mainland,” she said.

“I feel like if I call you at 11 pm, you will probably give me some story like it is too late, there are police on the street, I cannot come.”

Some years back, Abebe made her position known in marriage, labelling it a “fraud”.

In June, she shared details of enduring an “abusive” relationship with her ex-fiance for about two and a half years.

Recently, she argued that societal pressure remains the cause of why many women want to marry even for the wrong reasons.

“I have just noticed that a lot of people are getting married for the wrong reasons. A lot of people are doing it because of pressure,” she said.