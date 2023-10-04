I adapted better here than Atletico Madrid – Joao Felix happy with Barca start

Joao Felix has reflected on his flying start at Barcelona, admitting he has adapted well at the club than he did at Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old, who joined from Atletico Madrid on the final day of the summer transfer window, has been in imperious form so far, notching up three goals and two assists.

At Atletico Madrid, he was uninspiring and his broken relationship with head coach Diego Simeone also contributed to his departure.

Speaking to the media ahead of Barcelona’s match against FC Porto on Wednesday, Felix acknowledged that he has felt more at home at his current club rather than his parent one.

“As I have said several times, the difference between Barcelona and Atletico can be seen in everything, in the team, the club. We can see the way Barcelona play compared to Atletico. It is not bad, but I have adapted better to the way that Barcelona plays. Now I’m happy and it’s the most important thing.

“Barcelona is a big club, everyone knows their way of playing. I’ve adapted very well, but the most difficult thing is to keep this level up.”