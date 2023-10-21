HURIWA to INEC: Ensure subsequent elections are conducted with fairness

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure subsequent general elections are conducted with integrity and fairness, for the sake of democracy.

The rights group in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, backed the Guardian report on the 2023 polls, calling on INEC to address the issues raised.

The statement read in part: “While it is true that INEC does not conduct political party primaries, it must ensure that the subsequent general elections are conducted with integrity and fairness. The dismissal and withdrawal of many election petitions do not negate the fact that irregularities existed. It is crucial to focus on addressing these issues rather than dismissing them.

“The group emphasizes that INEC’s responsibility goes beyond merely conducting elections. It includes creating an environment of trust and confidence in the electoral process. The integrity of elections is of paramount importance in any democratic society. The issues raised during the 2023 elections cannot be swept under the rug.

“We urge INEC to cover its face in humility, embrace accountability, and commit to rectifying the irregularities witnessed in the 2023 elections. It is not an act of shame to admit shortcomings; it is a sign of strength and commitment to a more democratic Nigeria.

“HURIWA is dedicated to supporting efforts to strengthen the democratic process in Nigeria and will continue to hold institutions accountable for upholding the principles of transparency, integrity, and fairness in elections”.