HURIWA to Court of Appeal: Reconsider centralised approach for proximity to justice delivery

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called on the Court of Appeal to reconsider its centralised approach and explore other alternatives to ensure proximity to justice delivery for Nigerians.



HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, made the call at a media briefing in Abuja with the theme: “Decentralisation of Appeals from Political Litigation Best for Nigeria”.

Onwubiko explained that the centralisation of cases in the Court of Appeal has created serious issues that demand immediate attention and resolution.



“The inconveniences and additional expenses incurred by litigants are not consistent with the principles of justice, transparency, and accessibility” he added.



Continuing, Onwubiko said, “The President of the Court of Appeal has directed that all appeals arising from the southern part of the country must be heard in Lagos, while those from the northern part of the country must go to Abuja. While centralization may have been initiated with good intentions, it has caused unnecessary hardships and financial burdens on individuals who have to travel long distances to attend hearings.



“We also urge the leadership of the Court of Appeal to reconsider the centralized approach and explore alternative methods that ensure proximity to justice delivery for all Nigerians.



“We want to emphasize that the rule of law is the foundation of any just society. If these allegations are not addressed, the very essence of justice in Nigeria may be completely eroded. It is our duty to protect the rights and freedoms of every Nigerian citizen, and we will continue to advocate for a transparent, fair, and accessible justice system”.



The rights group also called on the Chairman of the National Judicial Council and the Head of the nation’s Court system Justice Olukayode Ariwoola to investigate allegations of mind-blowing corruption in the proceedings of the Courts of Appeal hearing election related appeals emanating from the election petitions that characterised the 2023 poll.



HURIWA asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria to intervene administratively so that the President of the Court of Appeal take transparent and immediate steps to quicken access to justice by political litigants and to decentralise the process of adjudicating the appeals emanating from election petitions from the 2023 General elections so as to dismantle impediments to the dispensation of justice and to open the process to accountability and the constitutional principle of transparency.