HURIWA calls for investigations into authenticity of NYSC certificates issued to public officials

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Worried over the sudden rise in fake certificates, particularly of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, has called for thorough investigations into NYSC certificates issued to public officials.

The National Coordinator, HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, in conjunction with the Patriotic Defenders of National Institutions, made the call at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday.

He said, “HURIWA and Patriotic Defenders of National Institutions are profoundly concerned that the NYSC, a pivotal institution in Nigeria tasked with certifying the completion of national service for graduates, is facing questions about the authenticity of a gubernatorial candidate’s NYSC certificate.

“This threatens the trust and credibility of the NYSC. We insist on a comprehensive investigation into the authenticity of NYSC certificates issued to all individuals in public offices, particularly those in elected positions.

“Furthermore, we demand a nationwide investigation into the authenticity of NYSC certificates issued to individuals holding public offices. The credibility of these certificates must be verified to maintain public trust and uphold certification integrity”.

Onwubiko harped on the need for the rule of law to prevail in all court cases, especially those of the Tribunals, noting that the rule of law is the “fundamental of democracy”. The rights group also called for the review of the Enugu State Tribunal verdict.

Onwubiko said, “The rule of law is a fundamental pillar of democracy. In this case, it appears that the tribunal’s judgment may have departed from established legal principles. The rule of law guarantees that justice is administered impartially, without bias. We demand a thorough review of the judgment to ensure the rule of law prevails.

“Moreover, the independence of the judiciary is crucial for the smooth functioning of a democratic society. A judiciary perceived as compromised or biased erodes public confidence in the judicial system. We call for an evaluation of the Justice Akano-led tribunal’s decision to determine if it aligns with the principles of judicial independence”.