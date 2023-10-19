‘Humanity must prevail,’ Liverpool’s Salah calls for aid into Gaza

Liverpool star, Mohammed Salah has asked world leaders to “immediately” permit humanitarian aid into war-stricken Gaza.



“What’s clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible condition,” Salah said in a video message published on his social media accounts.



“The scenes at the hospital last night were horrifying,” the Liverpool forward said in reference to an Israeli airstrike Tuesday on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.



Salah has been a Reds regular since 2017, helping Liverpool win the 2020 English Premier League title and scored 192 goals in 315 appearances for the English powerhouse.



At least 471 people were killed and 342 injured in the Israeli airstrike on the hospital, the Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday.



“The people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently. I am calling on world leaders to come together to prevent the further slaughter of any innocent souls. Humanity must prevail,” he concluded in his message.

Hundreds of Palestinian civilians were killed in a massive blast at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday, while concerns grow as supplies of water and food ran out.

Both Israel and Hamas have issued rival claims about the atrocity feared to have killed at least 500.

Israel has said it will allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip amid its siege following surprise attacks by Hamas on October 7.