HPV vaccination in focus as 3rd NSSF WeNaija campaign takes off

By Sola Ogundipe

Nigerian youths have been enjoined to advocate for their local communities in strengthening health sector leadership in the country while engaging with critical health issues like HPV infection as they focus on raising awareness about the availability of the Human Papilloma Virus, HPV, vaccine and its uptake in preventing cervical cancer.

Making the call during a virtual media parley to unveil its 3rd WeNaija campaign aimed at reskilling and retooling the Nigerian youthful population to promote community participation, the General Manager/CEO of the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund, NSSF, Dr. Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko, said the annual youth engagement campaign was providing growth, empowerment, and economic uplift for Nigerian youths.

Chinye-Nwoko noted that as part of its strategic initiatives, the NSSF, with the support of Global Citizen, was launching the “WeNaija Awareness to Action” programme to engage Nigerian youth in raising awareness and promoting HPV vaccines against cervical cancer and for a strengthened healthcare system in Nigeria.

The contest runs from October 11 through December 8, 2023. It is a deliberate opportunity to raise awareness about the uptake of the HPV vaccine for girls between the ages of 9 and 14 through video content creation. The videos are to serve as an advocacy tool to promote leadership and youth participation in advocating for essential healthcare improvements.

The GM/CEO said that the NSSF recognises that an estimated 74.9 million Nigerians are aged between 18 and 35, as reported by the Population Pyramid 2023, and that the content creation contest is part of the NSSF’s efforts to improve health outcomes by effectively bringing together the people aged 18-35 to be part of a national drive to advocate for healthcare system strengthening while providing an avenue for their empowerment. “We believe that the WeNaija Campaign is an innovative way to get more youth between the ages of 18 and 35 involved in asking the right questions to improve their communities and hold leaders accountable.”

We aim to strengthen the leadership and governance of the health sector by supporting the youth to advocate for important health issues that affect them and their communities, such as HPV infection and vaccine availability.

“We aim to raise awareness about the HPV vaccine and its importance in preventing cervical cancer. The 2023 WeNaija campaign will ask youths to create video content that will raise awareness and uptake of the HPV vaccine.”

Chinye-Nwoko said that the campaign recognises that social media is not just a tool for awareness but also a platform for civic engagement and creative expression.

“By actively participating in the discussions, sharing their thoughts, and creating content, youths become stakeholders in the conversation about healthcare and immunisation.

“We hope that more Nigerians will understand the benefits of vaccination and, more importantly, take their girls ages 9-14 to get the HPV vaccine once the national campaign commences. We also hope to build a vibrant community of advocates for healthcare improvement through active participation and social media conversations.

“Every year for the WeNaija campaign, the NSSF collaborates with stakeholders, including the media, to raise awareness about specific health causes. The WeNaija contest is a national initiative that represents another step by the NSSF towards transforming the lives of vulnerable Nigerians, strengthening healthcare systems, and reskilling the Nigerian workforce.

“With this year’s contest, we want to increase awareness of the benefits and availability of HPV vaccines in Nigeria, empower Nigerian youths with the skills and knowledge for video content creation, and increase opportunities for global employment via social media.”

Among its goals and objectives, the WeNaija programme aims to improve youth participation in advocacy by activating youth engagement in advocating for issues that matter to them and ensuring their voices are heard in decision-making processes.

It will also provide practical knowledge and skills for communication. This will be done by equipping young advocates with the tools they need to effectively communicate their ideas and drive positive change.

To be part of the campaign, participants are urged to visit http://www.nssf.ng/hpvvcontest for details.