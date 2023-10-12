How we’re tackling insecurity, teachers’ deficit in Katsina  – Gov Radda

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, on Thursday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to evolving effective policies and developmental programmes that will enhance the living standards of Katsina citizens.

He spoke while flagging off the disbursement of scholarships to students and cash donations amounting to N56 million to empower women of Rimi/Charanci/Batagarawa Federal Constituency, by Architect Usman Murtala Banye, the lawmaker representing the area in the House of Representatives.

Speaking at the event held at Rimi Local Government Secretariat, Governor Radda noted that he remains committed to fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of the State.

He said: “Our administration will continue to unveil robust policies and programmes that will better the lots of Katsina people”.

The Governor said the recent employment of about 7,000 teachers and the graduation of 1,456 personnel of the Security Watch Corps, were among other policies aimed at addressing the shortage of teachers and security challenges in the State.

This, he said, was in addition to the government’s resolve to sponsor 40 qualified students who graduated from public secondary schools in Katsina to pursue a degree program in medicine in Egypt.

While appreciating Arch. Murtala Banye for the gesture, Governor Radda urged other elected leaders in the State to also support members of their respective communities.

In a goodwill message, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahya Daura observed that the gesture by the federal lawmaker proved that Arch. Banye is representing the people of Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanci constituency well at the National Assembly.

On his part, Arch. Murtala Banye said the scholarship support would be extended to cover students pursuing Master’s degree across the three local government areas of his constituency.

Also speaking, Executive Director of the Katsina State Scholarship Board, Dr. Aminu Salisu Tsauri appreciated Governor Radda for granting an approval for the payment of outstanding scholarship to Katsina students at Nigerian tertiary institutions, amounting to over N640 million.

This, he said, was in addition to the release of another N112 million for the payment of medical students.

Earlier, Chairman of the Scholarship Screening Committee, Dr. Aminu Yusuf Dikko said their committee was very careful in identifying genuine and qualified 3,040 out of over 5,305 applicants from the three local governments.