How we’re nurturing greener Lagos through sustainable living — Mojisola Salako

Mojisola Salako, Founder of Flowers and Flowers by Mo.

Flowers and Flowers By Mo, a well-established flower shop in Lagos, led by luxury florist Mojisola Salako, has taken a proactive stance in promoting sustainable living and environmental awareness, with an emphasis on fresh plants and flowers.

According to the ace florist Mojisola Salako in a statement, Flowers and Flowers By Mo seeks to harness the natural benefits of greenery and inspire the community towards a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

“Going beyond mere aesthetics, the Green Initiative champions the significance of unedited plants and landscaping, fostering a deeper connection with nature while contributing to a healthier and greener urban landscape in Lagos,” she added.

Founder Mojisola Salako outlines the shop’s vision for the Green Initiative, stating: “Our goal is to create a positive impact on the environment by encouraging sustainable practices and fostering a harmonious coexistence with nature. Through our floral displays, we hope to ignite a greater appreciation for the value fresh plants bring to our well-being and surroundings.”

Central to the Green Initiative is Flowers and Flowers By Mo’s diverse collection of indoor and outdoor plants, thoughtfully selected for their air-purifying properties and adaptability to urban settings.

The shop’s commitment to accessibility ensures that the benefits of green living reach a wider audience, sparking a network of nature enthusiasts dedicated to nurturing the environment.

As part of their community engagement, Flowers and Flowers By Mo conducts workshops and educational programs, imparting valuable insights on sustainable practices and the joy of tending to plants. Participants have shared positive feedback, recognizing the transformative influence that integrating fresh plants and flowers can have on their daily lives.

One workshop attendee expressed, “I was pleasantly surprised by the impact a few green plants had on my living space and overall well-being. Thanks to Flowers and Flowers By Mo’s Green Initiative, I now embrace a more nature-conscious lifestyle.”

Beyond their customer base, Flowers and Flowers By Mo collaborates with local schools and businesses, working to cultivate a greener urban landscape and instill environmental awareness among the younger generation. This collaborative effort sets the stage for a more sustainable and thriving future.

“Flowers and Flowers By Mo’s Green Initiative is a commendable effort in nurturing a greener Lagos. By promoting fresh plants and flowers, the flower shop is not only cultivating beauty but also sowing the seeds of sustainability and environmental consciousness,” she noted.

The language of flowers, as embraced by Mojisola Salako and her team, speaks volumes about the shared responsibility we all hold in preserving and cherishing our natural environment.