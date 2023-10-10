How we arrested two internet fraudsters in Skales’ house – EFCC 

The operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), have arrested two suspected internet fraudsters at the residence of a Nigerian popular singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, widely known as Skales.

The EFCC made this known on Tuesday via an X post, disclosing the names of the two alleged criminals as Udemba Chukwuemeka (a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola (a.k.a. Jamal).

According to the anti-graft agency, the duo were nabbed in Skales’ Lekki residence and accused of engaging in duping unsuspecting persons in the romance scam.

Earlier, Vanguard reported that Skales slammed the EFCC officials for invading his house on Monday night and assaulting him and his producer in the process.

The musician labelled the EFCC as a criminal organisation for breaking into his house with its officials carrying guns, sticks, hammers, and others.

Reacting a few hours later, EFCC said, “Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, arrested two suspected internet fraudsters at House F10, Victoria Crest 4, Lekki, Lagos.

“The suspects: Udemba Chukwuemeka (a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola (a.k.a. Jamal) were arrested at the residence of a musician: John Njeng Njeng (a.k.a Skales).

“The two suspects, suspected of being involved in dating scam, described Njeng as their ” mentor”. While Chukwuemeka has been in Njeng’s residence for two years, Onasola has only stayed there for few months.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”