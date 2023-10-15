How troops rescued 4 Kidnapped Students of Federal University, Gusau

File image for illustration.

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued four students of Federal University Gusau who were kidnapped by armed bandits in Zamfara State on Saturday after ambush operation and gun encounter.

Sources said that in a timely and swift response to distress calls, the troops immediately after the students were kidnapped, blocked all major exit routes which turned out fruitful in tackling the armed bandits.

The students had been abducted at about 9.20pm in their off campus residence at Sabon Gida under Damba area of Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

“The troops immediately mobilized and formed blocking position at a possible withdrawal routes and this led to heavy gun duel with the terrorists as the made to escape

“The troops superior firepower forced the terrorists to abandon the victims and flee, some with gunshot injuries.

“During the encounter with the terrorists, two of the students escaped while the two others a male and female were safely rescued by the gallant soldiers.”

Public Relations Officer of Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, confirmed the rescue operation.

While carrying out the abductions on Saturday, the bandits were said to have fired several gunshots to scare away residents. Though some security personnel tried to respond by firing shots of their own to scare the banddits away, they however succeeded in taking away the students.